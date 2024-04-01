Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Chief Measure of the Mess for April 1, 1893 [Image 2 of 2]

    A Chief Measure of the Mess for April 1, 1893

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    20240401-N-QW460-1081 BREMERTON, Washington (April 01, 2024) With a touch of nautical whimsy…Navy chief petty officers assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command get photo-bombed by retired US Navy Chief Journalist Douglas Stutz celebrating 131 years of U.S. Navy heritage from April 1, 1893. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Chief Measure of the Mess for April 1, 1893 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    Navy Medicine
    2024
    US Navy Chief
    131 Birthday

