A Chief Measure of the Mess for April 1, 1893

20240401-N-QW460-1081 BREMERTON, Washington (April 01, 2024) With a touch of nautical whimsy…Navy chief petty officers assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command get photo-bombed by retired US Navy Chief Journalist Douglas Stutz celebrating 131 years of U.S. Navy heritage from April 1, 1893. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict)

