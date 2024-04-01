Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Fighter Wing commander signs SAPR proclamation

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jennifer Schoen, 56th Fighter Wing sexual assault response coordinator, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, read a proclamation dedicating the month of April as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response month, March 28, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke SAPR office bring awareness to the negative impact of sexual assault and the resources available to sexual assault victims at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8318247
    VIRIN: 240328-F-KJ279-4266
    Resolution: 5494x3663
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 56th Fighter Wing commander signs SAPR proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    SAPR
    Military
    AETC

