56th Fighter Wing commander signs SAPR proclamation

Jennifer Schoen, 56th Fighter Wing sexual assault response coordinator, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, read a proclamation dedicating the month of April as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response month, March 28, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke SAPR office bring awareness to the negative impact of sexual assault and the resources available to sexual assault victims at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

