    Breakfast with the bunny [Image 47 of 48]

    Breakfast with the bunny

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing Family Readiness office and volunteers host a breakfast with the bunny event March 23, 2024, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Over 25 families participated in activities, visited with the bunny, and hunted for eggs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024
    Photo ID: 8317983
    VIRIN: 240323-Z-UU033-1039
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Breakfast with the bunny
    families
    Airmen
    air national guard
    relationships
    family readiness
    national guard

