    Navy 3D sonar images reveals challenges of salvaging Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy 3D sonar images reveals challenges of salvaging Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    This imagery, supplied by the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), shows the wreckage resting at the bottom of the river where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood. These 3D images show the sheer magnitude of the very difficult and challenging salvage operation ahead. The underwater sonar imaging tool, known as CODA Octopus, is the primary survey tool used by divers, with visibility clouded to just one to two feet because of the four to five feet of mud and loose bottom of the Patapsco River.

    Divers are forced to work in virtual darkness, because when lit, their view is similar to driving through a heavy snowfall at night with high-beam headlights on. So murky is the water, divers must be guided via detailed verbal directions from operators in vessels topside who are viewing real-time CODA imagery. No usable underwater video exists of the wreckage, because as one Navy diver stated, “there’s no need take video of something you can’t even see.” [(Photos courtesy of U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV)]

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8316597
    VIRIN: 240331-N-A1420-1008
    Resolution: 1460x750
    Size: 825.66 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy 3D sonar images reveals challenges of salvaging Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland
    SUPSALV
    key bridge
    Key Bridge Collapse
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response

