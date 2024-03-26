Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and His Majesty's Armed Forces pose for a photo with soldiers from the Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program at the 'Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas' sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2024. The Soldiers from the RFMF and HMAF arrived to Nevada to participate in the state's Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance subjects)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8316541
|VIRIN:
|240330-Z-KL044-1039
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga Receive Warm Welcome in Nevada, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga Receive Warm Welcome in Nevada
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT