    Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga Receive Warm Welcome in Nevada

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and His Majesty's Armed Forces pose for a photo with soldiers from the Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program at the 'Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas' sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2024. The Soldiers from the RFMF and HMAF arrived to Nevada to participate in the state's Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance subjects)

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Nevada National Guard
    Fiji
    Tonga
    Republic of Fiji Military Forces
    His Magesty's Armed Forces

