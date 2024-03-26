Soldiers from the Nevada National Guard's State Partnership Program warmly welcomed Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and His Majesty's Armed Forces with a traditional haka dance at the airport.
“It's a traditional war dance that's used to welcome people,” Staff Sgt. Keahi Granstrom said. “We made sure to pay our respects to both Fiji and Tonga and give them kukui beads, which are from Hawaii because Vegas is considered the Ninth Island. So we just wanted to make sure to address them properly and make them feel comfortable.”
Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga are in Nevada to compete in the state's Best Warrior Competition over the next few weeks. Among them are four competitors from Fiji and four from Tonga, all victors in their respective countries’ competitions.
Keep an eye out for all the latest updates on their journey through the competition!
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 17:47
|Story ID:
|467522
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga Receive Warm Welcome in Nevada, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
