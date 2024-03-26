Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga Receive Warm Welcome in Nevada

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Story by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Soldiers from the Nevada National Guard's State Partnership Program warmly welcomed Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and His Majesty's Armed Forces with a traditional haka dance at the airport.

    “It's a traditional war dance that's used to welcome people,” Staff Sgt. Keahi Granstrom said. “We made sure to pay our respects to both Fiji and Tonga and give them kukui beads, which are from Hawaii because Vegas is considered the Ninth Island. So we just wanted to make sure to address them properly and make them feel comfortable.”

    Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga are in Nevada to compete in the state's Best Warrior Competition over the next few weeks. Among them are four competitors from Fiji and four from Tonga, all victors in their respective countries’ competitions.

    Keep an eye out for all the latest updates on their journey through the competition!

