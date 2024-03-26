Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga Receive Warm Welcome in Nevada

Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and His Majesty's Armed Forces pose...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and His Majesty's Armed Forces pose for a photo with soldiers from the Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program at the 'Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas' sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2024. The Soldiers from the RFMF and HMAF arrived to Nevada to participate in the state's Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance subjects) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the Nevada National Guard's State Partnership Program warmly welcomed Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and His Majesty's Armed Forces with a traditional haka dance at the airport.



“It's a traditional war dance that's used to welcome people,” Staff Sgt. Keahi Granstrom said. “We made sure to pay our respects to both Fiji and Tonga and give them kukui beads, which are from Hawaii because Vegas is considered the Ninth Island. So we just wanted to make sure to address them properly and make them feel comfortable.”



Soldiers from Fiji and Tonga are in Nevada to compete in the state's Best Warrior Competition over the next few weeks. Among them are four competitors from Fiji and four from Tonga, all victors in their respective countries’ competitions.



Keep an eye out for all the latest updates on their journey through the competition!