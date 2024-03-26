Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Capt. Stacey Crecy relieved Capt. Ryan Manning as the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach sector commander during a change of command ceremony Friday at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 16:25
    Photo ID: 8316514
    VIRIN: 240329-G-QP014-1552
    Resolution: 2100x1181
    Size: 470.64 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Richard Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT