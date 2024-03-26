Capt. Stacey Crecy relieved Capt. Ryan Manning as the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach sector commander during a change of command ceremony Friday at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8316514
|VIRIN:
|240329-G-QP014-1552
|Resolution:
|2100x1181
|Size:
|470.64 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Richard Uranga, identified by DVIDS
Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach holds change of command ceremony
