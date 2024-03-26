U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief and Frank Coppola, World War II veteran talk on the flightline during Tampa Bay Airfest, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on March 29, 2023. Tampa Bay AirFest was a free event for the public and featured a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 16:23 Photo ID: 8316511 VIRIN: 240329-F-WT071-1004 Resolution: 3492x2417 Size: 1.03 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.