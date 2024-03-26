U.S. Navy Ensign Mary Rose Vu (right), assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and a native of Seattle, poses for a photo with female cadets from the Republic of India National Cadet Corps during a community outreach event at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 22, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8314677
|VIRIN:
|240322-N-JS660-1583
|Resolution:
|7192x4795
|Size:
|32.48 MB
|Location:
|VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Outreach at Andhra University [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
