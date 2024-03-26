Community Outreach at Andhra University

U.S. Navy Ensign Mary Rose Vu (right), assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and a native of Seattle, poses for a photo with female cadets from the Republic of India National Cadet Corps during a community outreach event at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 22, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US