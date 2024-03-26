Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Outreach at Andhra University [Image 16 of 16]

    Community Outreach at Andhra University

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    U.S. Navy Ensign Mary Rose Vu (right), assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and a native of Seattle, poses for a photo with female cadets from the Republic of India National Cadet Corps during a community outreach event at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, India, Mar. 22, 2024, during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 11:39
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Community Relations
    Outreach
    Tiger TRIUMPH
    TIGERTRIUMPH
    Republic of India

