Maintaining the Bomber Task Force

Airmen from the, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 2nd Maintenance Squadron, take a break while working on B-52 Stratofortresses assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 23, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)
|03.22.2024
|03.30.2024 05:39
|8314514
|240323-F-VY794-1245
|8256x5504
|7.58 MB
|DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
|11
|2
Maintenance Crews show Multi-Capable BTF Strategy in Indo-Pacific
