Maintaining the Bomber Task Force

Airmen from the, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 2nd Maintenance Squadron, take a break while working on B-52 Stratofortresses assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 23, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

