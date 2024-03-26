Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Bridge Recovery 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Key Bridge Recovery 2024

    BALTIMORE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    PATAPSCO RIVER (March, 29 2024) The Chesapeake, a 1000-ton lift capacity derrick barge, the Ferrell, a 200-ton lift capacity revolving crane barge, and the Oyster Bay, a 150-ton lift capacity crane barge are in Baltimore Harbor. The barges will be used by the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) to remove submerged portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The barges, contracted through Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) will support the U.S. Coast Guard led Unified Command in its effort to clear and re-open the channel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Hannah Mohr)

    USCG
    Baltimore
    container ship
    collision
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024

