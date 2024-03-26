Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Company Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    Service Company Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Schaub, with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 29, 2024. Capt. Ryan Schaub relinquished his position to Maj. Jeshua Alston, who took charge as Service Company Commanding Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:10
    Photo ID: 8314346
    VIRIN: 240329-M-GO078-1063
    Resolution: 5783x3857
    Size: 10.71 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Company Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service Company Change of Command
    Service Company Change of Command
    Service Company Change of Command
    Service Company Change of Command
    Service Company Change of Command
    Service Company Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT