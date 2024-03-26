Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSDC hosts Associate Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence [Image 2 of 2]

    NSDC hosts Associate Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    National Space Defense Center

    Mr. Harry Mornston, Associate Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, signs the National Space Defense Center heritage board during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., March 22, 2024. Mornston visited the NSDC as part of a larger visit to various intelligence units on Peterson SFB and Schriever SFB. The NSDC, in unified action with allies and mission partners, deters aggression, defends capabilities, and defeats adversaries throughout the conflict continuum in order to gain and maintain space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

