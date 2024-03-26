NSDC hosts Associate Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence

Mr. Harry Mornston, Associate Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, signs the National Space Defense Center heritage board during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., March 22, 2024. Mornston visited the NSDC as part of a larger visit to various intelligence units on Peterson SFB and Schriever SFB. The NSDC, in unified action with allies and mission partners, deters aggression, defends capabilities, and defeats adversaries throughout the conflict continuum in order to gain and maintain space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

