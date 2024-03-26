On March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, PXs and BXs around the world hosted special ceremonies to salute the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8313902 VIRIN: 240329-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.45 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam Veterans Receive Long Overdue Honor, Gratitude at PX and BX Ceremonies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.