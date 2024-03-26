On March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, PXs and BXs around the world hosted special ceremonies to salute the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8313902
|VIRIN:
|240329-D-DO482-1111
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veterans Receive Long Overdue Honor, Gratitude at PX and BX Ceremonies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
