Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest [Image 7 of 8]

    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erika Chapa 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    A student smiles as they explore an Army National Guard simulator during the 137th Special Operations Wing 2024 Student Flight Fest Invitational event held at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024. The invitational allowed for students, educators and other visitors from across the state to broaden their understanding of what the Oklahoma Air National Guard has to offer through aircraft displays, interactive stations, and discussions with Airmen and Soldiers from diverse career fields. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Erika Chapa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8313505
    VIRIN: 240328-Z-NA392-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 352.73 KB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Erika Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest
    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest
    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest
    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest
    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest
    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest
    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest
    Students and community leaders attend 137th SOW’s student flight fest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Oklahoma National Guard
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    2024 Student Flight Fest Invitational
    Future of Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT