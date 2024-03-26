317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team

A U.S. Navy Parachute Team member completes a demonstration in Texas, Feb. 10, 2023. The 317th Airlift Wing provided airlift support to the team, completing key training objectives and demonstrating joint interoperability. The Navy Parachute Team began in 1969 when Navy SEALs and Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) members volunteered at weekend air shows. The team was officially commissioned the Leap Frogs in 1974 by the Chief of Naval Operations with the mission to demonstrate Navy excellence throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

