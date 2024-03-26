Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team [Image 4 of 5]

    317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy Parachute Team member completes a demonstration in Texas, Feb. 10, 2023. The 317th Airlift Wing provided airlift support to the team, completing key training objectives and demonstrating joint interoperability. The Navy Parachute Team began in 1969 when Navy SEALs and Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) members volunteered at weekend air shows. The team was officially commissioned the Leap Frogs in 1974 by the Chief of Naval Operations with the mission to demonstrate Navy excellence throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8312855
    VIRIN: 240210-F-QN813-1124
    Resolution: 5738x3818
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team
    317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team
    317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team
    317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team
    317th Airlift Wing supports Navy Parachute Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Dyess AFB
    317th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT