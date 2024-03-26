Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Executive leadership meeting onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Executive leadership meeting onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 25, 2024) Terry Jackson, Anti-Terrorism Training Officer onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown facilitates an executive meeting with installation leadership and tenant commands onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 21:26
    Photo ID: 8312498
    VIRIN: 240325-N-TG517-8232
    Resolution: 3639x2470
    Size: 846.66 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Executive leadership meeting onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Executive leadership meeting onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Executive leadership meeting onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Executive Leadership

