    Tampa Bay AirFest practice show [Image 21 of 29]

    Tampa Bay AirFest practice show

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. Marty “Grouse” Wilson, F/A-18F Super Hornet Rhino Demonstration Team pilot, performs next to an F4U-4 Corsair during the Tampa Bay AirFest practice show at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest features a variety of aerial performance and static aircraft displays aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8312444
    VIRIN: 240328-F-TE518-1581
    Resolution: 4954x3303
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest practice show [Image 29 of 29], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    Tampa
    AirFest

