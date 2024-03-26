USSOCOM WPS Team supports NAVSCIATTS SLIC

240328-N-TI567-1010 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) holds Semester 24-1's first Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) waypoint, on March 28, at facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.



Ebony Harris, a human integrator with U.S. Special Operations Command's WPS Program, discussed slavery and the human trafficking pathways from a global perspective with allied and partner senior leaders from countries including Cameroon, Cyprus, Djibouti, Ghana, Croatia, Indonesia, Lebanon, Latvia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Thailand, Zambia, and Tunisia.



Retired Navy SEAL Capt. Robert Gusentine, SLIC course director, discussed the impacts of not considering women and children when addressing shared global challenges.



SLIC is a four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders (05-07 level) and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela Fry, NAVSCIATTS public affairs - RELEASED)

