    MCLB Albany Golf Tournament [Image 8 of 8]

    MCLB Albany Golf Tournament

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mason Coots 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew J. Mckinney, commanding officer, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, participates in a golf tournament at River Point Golf Club, Albany, Georgia, March 27, 2024. The golf tournament was open to active duty military, veterans and civilians working with MCLB Albany, to raise funds for the Marine Corps Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mason Coots)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 14:47
    Photo ID: 8311722
    VIRIN: 240327-M-QQ291-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 16.12 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCLB Albany Golf Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golf Tournament
    MCLB Albany

