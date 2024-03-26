U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew J. Mckinney, commanding officer, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, participates in a golf tournament at River Point Golf Club, Albany, Georgia, March 27, 2024. The golf tournament was open to active duty military, veterans and civilians working with MCLB Albany, to raise funds for the Marine Corps Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mason Coots)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8311722
|VIRIN:
|240327-M-QQ291-1004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|16.12 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCLB Albany Golf Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
