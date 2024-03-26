2nd Fleet commander visits commands at NAS Jacksonville

Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses Sailors assigned to Tactical Operations Control Squdron (TOCRON) 11, during a visit to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, while meeting with key leadership to discuss warfighting abilities, March 27, 2024. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

