    JBMDL Commanders Sign Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 5 of 5]

    JBMDL Commanders Sign Month of the Military Child Proclamation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Rochelle Naus 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Smith, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander, signs the Month of the Military Child proclamation at a ceremony held on JB MDL, NJ, March 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Rochelle Naus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:48
    Photo ID: 8311183
    VIRIN: 240326-F-EG831-1023
    Resolution: 5297x3531
    Size: 15.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBMDL Commanders Sign Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 5 of 5], by Rochelle Naus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint base
    jbmdl
    month of military child
    momc
    proclaimation

