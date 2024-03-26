Frankee Fuenes Rutihea, a new recruit for the Alabama Army National Guard, swears in at during a ceremony at Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS), March 22, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:53 Photo ID: 8311169 VIRIN: 240322-A-AB787-4616 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.99 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama Army National Guard experiences decade-high recruitment levels, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.