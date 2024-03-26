Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Army National Guard experiences decade-high recruitment levels

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Frankee Fuenes Rutihea, a new recruit for the Alabama Army National Guard, swears in at during a ceremony at Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS), March 22, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8311169
    VIRIN: 240322-A-AB787-4616
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Army National Guard experiences decade-high recruitment levels, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruitment
    recruiter
    alabama national guard
    army national guard
    MEPS

