DLA employees from the Air Force Customer Facing Division pose for a group photo with Airmen from the 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron and 438th Supply Chain Operations Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a supply chain operations sync at Defense Supply Center Richmond March 5. The sync provided the customers a deeper understanding of DLA programs and processes. (Photo by Amy Perry, DLA Aviation)
Air Force customers get inside look at DLA customer service
