    Air Force customers get inside look at DLA customer service [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Force customers get inside look at DLA customer service

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Amy Perry 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    DLA employees from the Air Force Customer Facing Division pose for a group photo with Airmen from the 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron and 438th Supply Chain Operations Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a supply chain operations sync at Defense Supply Center Richmond March 5. The sync provided the customers a deeper understanding of DLA programs and processes. (Photo by Amy Perry, DLA Aviation)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8311155
    VIRIN: 240305-D-MR010-1003
    Resolution: 3726x1694
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force customers get inside look at DLA customer service [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA
    Air Force
    Customer Service
    DLA Aviation
    Career Broadening

