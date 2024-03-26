Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mako responds to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March, 26, 2024. An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast is issued regarding the incident and a 2000-yard safety zone was issued for the surrounding waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8311055
    VIRIN: 240326-G-KH296-2187
    Resolution: 5340x3553
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uscg
    Baltimore
    container ship
    collision
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    uscuscg

