U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mako responds to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March, 26, 2024. An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast is issued regarding the incident and a 2000-yard safety zone was issued for the surrounding waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8311055
|VIRIN:
|240326-G-KH296-2187
|Resolution:
|5340x3553
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
