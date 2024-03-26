U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mako responds to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March, 26, 2024. An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast is issued regarding the incident and a 2000-yard safety zone was issued for the surrounding waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8311055 VIRIN: 240326-G-KH296-2187 Resolution: 5340x3553 Size: 1.53 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.