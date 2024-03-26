U.S. Coast Guard response boat crews arrive on scene after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Coast Guard watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region command center received a report indicating that a 948-foot containership flying the Singapore flag had collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)
This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
