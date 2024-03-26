Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard response boat crews arrive on scene after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Coast Guard watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region command center received a report indicating that a 948-foot containership flying the Singapore flag had collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8311050
    VIRIN: 240326-G-KH296-2182
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    Baltimore
    container ship
    collision
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT