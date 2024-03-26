Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional Gold Medal Ghost Army Infographic

    Congressional Gold Medal Ghost Army Infographic

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Yolanda Jett 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Congressional Gold Medal Ghost Army Infographic
    23d Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133d Signal Service Company
    Ghost Army Medal
    9089 x 12064 Print Quality

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8311051
    VIRIN: 240321-A-JY860-1279
    Resolution: 9089x12064
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional Gold Medal Ghost Army Infographic, by Yolanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CGMghostarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT