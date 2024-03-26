Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard The USS Howard Prepare for Flight Quarters on the Flight Deck in the Philippine Sea [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors Aboard The USS Howard Prepare for Flight Quarters on the Flight Deck in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240327-N-CV021-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) lower the safety nets on the flight deck in preparation for flight quarters in the Philippine Sea, March 27. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

