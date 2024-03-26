Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Spc. Adam Rockwell posed for the camera as a competitor during the 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition Feb. 7, 2024 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8310011
    VIRIN: 240207-A-QN315-3008
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

