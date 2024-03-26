Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa National Guardsman shares perspectives gained from service [Image 4 of 4]

    Iowa National Guardsman shares perspectives gained from service

    AMES, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Oliver 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett, a mass communication specialist with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, speaks to a public speaking class on "Perspectives Gained From Service" at Iowa State University on March 26, 2024. The Iowa National Guard and 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment take every opportunity to connect and develop relationships with the local Iowa communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:32
    Photo ID: 8309824
    VIRIN: 240426-Z-GG364-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 853.24 KB
    Location: AMES, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guardsman shares perspectives gained from service [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jacob Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa National Guardsman Shares Perspectives Gained From ServiceIowa National Guardsman shares perspectives gained from service
    Iowa National Guardsman shares perspectives gained from service
    Iowa National Guardsman shares perspectives gained from service
    Iowa National Guardsman shares perspectives gained from service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT