Capt. Joseph Droll, commanding officer of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) leads a tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Hitoshi Shimizu, Commander, Escort Flotilla Two, and Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and senior leaders from Escort Flotilla Two aboard the Miguel Keith while moored at CFAS March 26, 2024. CFAS hosted the leaders from JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two to offer an opportunity to tour the unique U.S. Navy platform and to promote the bilateral relationship between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 02:56 Photo ID: 8309058 VIRIN: 240326-N-HI376-1047 Resolution: 4313x2989 Size: 2.39 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two tours USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.