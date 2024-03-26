Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two tours USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 4 of 11]

    JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two tours USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Joseph Droll, commanding officer of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) leads a tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Hitoshi Shimizu, Commander, Escort Flotilla Two, and Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and senior leaders from Escort Flotilla Two aboard the Miguel Keith while moored at CFAS March 26, 2024. CFAS hosted the leaders from JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two to offer an opportunity to tour the unique U.S. Navy platform and to promote the bilateral relationship between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two tours USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bilateral
    Escort Flotilla Two
    USS Miguel Keith
    Expeditionary mobile base: JMSDF

