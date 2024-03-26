PV66 tours Camp Casey

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, the Eighth Army deputy commanding general, tours key facilities and operational areas March 20 at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. The visit strengthened familiarization with current Area I operations and its surrounding areas of Castle North and Camp Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

