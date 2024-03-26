Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PV66 tours Camp Casey [Image 7 of 7]

    PV66 tours Camp Casey

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, the Eighth Army deputy commanding general, tours key facilities and operational areas March 20 at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. The visit strengthened familiarization with current Area I operations and its surrounding areas of Castle North and Camp Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 23:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PV66 tours Camp Casey [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

