The USAID Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery (ES) program rehabilitated four agriculture complexes in Deir Ez-Zor. While operating the pumps would have required a large number of solar panels at a very high cost, the ES program reduced power consumption in the complexes by installing solar panels to power the guard’s room and the security surveillance system.



Photo Credit: Blumont

