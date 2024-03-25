Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USAID Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery (ES) program rehabilitated four agriculture complexes in Deir Ez-Zor. [Image 11 of 11]

    The USAID Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery (ES) program rehabilitated four agriculture complexes in Deir Ez-Zor.

    SYRIA

    03.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    The USAID Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery (ES) program rehabilitated four agriculture complexes in Deir Ez-Zor. While operating the pumps would have required a large number of solar panels at a very high cost, the ES program reduced power consumption in the complexes by installing solar panels to power the guard’s room and the security surveillance system.

    Photo Credit: Blumont

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:39
    Photo ID: 8308484
    VIRIN: 240301-O-D0499-7845
    Resolution: 478x360
    Size: 96.47 KB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAID Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery (ES) program rehabilitated four agriculture complexes in Deir Ez-Zor. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAID/Syria’s Syria Livelihoods Program intern working at a tailoring and textile workshop in Hasakah.
    The White Helmets hosted multiple events to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the devastating February 2023 earthquake in Syria, including a candlelight vigil.
    Unexploded ordnance removed from the Syrian countryside by the Syria Civil Defence, under the Strengthening Community Resilience (SCR) program.
    Participants in a USAID-sponsored series that promotes dialogue sessions across north-east Syrian regions with local civil society actors, community leaders, and officials to combat violence against women in public and political life.
    Legal aid assistant provides consultation to a local woman who recently arrived from the Al-Hol camp for displaced persons.
    White Helmets volunteer Amina Al-Bish was recognized as one of the BBC’s top 100 influential women around the world in 2024.
    An EMS volunteer for the White Helmets conducts health screenings for a patient in northwest Syria.
    A food processing company in northeast Syria went from local supplier to international exporter of Syrian-sourced staple foods, such as lentils, as a result of targeted technical support from USAID Economic Management for Stabilization project.
    A livestock breeder participates in an EMS-recommended vaccination regime.
    A water tower is installed in temporary shelter for al-Hol returnees as a part of a rehabilitation grant provided to civil society organizations in Raqqa by USAID’s Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery program.
    The USAID Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery (ES) program rehabilitated four agriculture complexes in Deir Ez-Zor.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Syrian Arab Republic (Syria)

    TAGS

    water
    usaid
    syria
    deir ez-zor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT