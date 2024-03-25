The USAID Essential Services, Good Governance, and Economic Recovery (ES) program rehabilitated four agriculture complexes in Deir Ez-Zor. While operating the pumps would have required a large number of solar panels at a very high cost, the ES program reduced power consumption in the complexes by installing solar panels to power the guard’s room and the security surveillance system.
Photo Credit: Blumont
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
