Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 26, 2024. (DoD Photo by Joseph Clark)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8308453
|VIRIN:
|240326-D-WM747-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.14 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
