Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8308453 VIRIN: 240326-D-WM747-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.14 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.