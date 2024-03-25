Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC San Diego changes command [Image 5 of 5]

    TSC San Diego changes command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2024) – Cmdr. Tommy Wright, from Charleston, S.C., the former commanding officer of Transaction Support Center (TSC) San Diego, is piped ashore at his change-of-command ceremony. TSC San Diego is one of six human resources Centers of Excellence in the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) enterprise. TSC San Diego’s mission is to process gains, losses, and military pay for more than 112,000 Sailors at more than 2,300 units west of the Mississippi River, including Alaska and Hawaii. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Lopez Jerwin)

    Transaction Service Center San Diego changes command

    change of command
    MNCC
    TSC San Diego
    MyNavy Career Center
    Transaction Service Center

