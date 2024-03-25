SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2024) – Cmdr. Tommy Wright, from Charleston, S.C., the former commanding officer of Transaction Support Center (TSC) San Diego, is piped ashore at his change-of-command ceremony. TSC San Diego is one of six human resources Centers of Excellence in the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) enterprise. TSC San Diego’s mission is to process gains, losses, and military pay for more than 112,000 Sailors at more than 2,300 units west of the Mississippi River, including Alaska and Hawaii. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Lopez Jerwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:18 Photo ID: 8308271 VIRIN: 240322-N-JO787-1005 Resolution: 4092x2689 Size: 1.6 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSC San Diego changes command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.