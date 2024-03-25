Day four of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 7, 2024 consisted of M4 rifle qualification, an obstacle course and a medical assessment/movement lane. Sgt. Theron Bullcock worked his way through the medical assessment and movement lane at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8308259
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-QN315-5305
|Resolution:
|4812x2968
|Size:
|7.97 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four, by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
