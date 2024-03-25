Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunrise on the Flight Line [Image 2 of 2]

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing sit on the flight line during sunrise March 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8308041
    VIRIN: 240326-Z-OK627-1003
    Resolution: 2593x3241
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise on the Flight Line [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    KC-135
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW

