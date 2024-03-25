Sunrise on the Flight Line

Two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing sit on the flight line during sunrise March 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
