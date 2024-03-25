An F-35 Lightning II, assigned to the F-35 Demonstration Team, pays tribute to the past present, and future of Air Force aviation customs and capabilities during Luke Days airshow, March 23, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days demonstrates the Air Force’s continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts including the U.S Air Demonstration team the “Thunderbirds,” F-35A Lightning II, static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:23 Photo ID: 8307731 VIRIN: 240324-F-RL243-3017 Resolution: 4715x2652 Size: 494.8 KB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.