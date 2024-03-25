Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 6 of 6]

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II, assigned to the F-35 Demonstration Team, pays tribute to the past present, and future of Air Force aviation customs and capabilities during Luke Days airshow, March 23, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days demonstrates the Air Force’s continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts including the U.S Air Demonstration team the “Thunderbirds,” F-35A Lightning II, static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:23
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC
    LukeDays2024

