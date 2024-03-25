Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Conducts Largest-Ever, All-Domain, Naval Integration Event [Image 2 of 2]

    NIWC Atlantic Conducts Largest-Ever, All-Domain, Naval Integration Event

    N. CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    240318-N-GB257-2002 N. Charleston, SC (March 18, 2024) Timothy Gramp (blue jacket), deputy to the commander at Marine Corps Systems Command for systems engineering, acquisition and logistics, receives a briefing on March 18 from members of the Expeditionary Warfare Department at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic during the annual System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 08:53
    VIRIN: 240318-N-GB257-2002
    Location: N. CHARLESTON, SC, US
    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR

