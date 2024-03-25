240318-N-GB257-2002 N. Charleston, SC (March 18, 2024) Timothy Gramp (blue jacket), deputy to the commander at Marine Corps Systems Command for systems engineering, acquisition and logistics, receives a briefing on March 18 from members of the Expeditionary Warfare Department at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic during the annual System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 08:53 Photo ID: 8307339 VIRIN: 240318-N-GB257-2002 Resolution: 6728x4736 Size: 5.27 MB Location: N. CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Atlantic Conducts Largest-Ever, All-Domain, Naval Integration Event [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.