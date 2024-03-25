Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Annual USASOC International Sniper Competition Day 4 [Image 13 of 14]

    15th Annual USASOC International Sniper Competition Day 4

    FT. LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A competitor in the 15th Annual United States Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition engages various targets on a range at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 21, 2024. Eighteen teams competed in the annual event where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the three-person teams’ ability to work together engaging various targets at various distances for speed and accuracy in different types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 07:26
    Location: FT. LIBERTY, NC, US
    Sniper
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Range 37
    GoArmySOF
    2024 USASOC Sniper Competition

