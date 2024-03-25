U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Barnette, a mortarman with MSG Detachment Frankfurt and Georgia native, practices room clearing procedures during training with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR) in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 FASTEUR provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 04:57 Photo ID: 8307207 VIRIN: 240221-M-OO221-1105 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.08 MB Location: FRANKFURT, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Cameron Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.