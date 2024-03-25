Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt [Image 5 of 5]

    FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt

    FRANKFURT, GERMANY

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Barnette, a mortarman with MSG Detachment Frankfurt and Georgia native, practices room clearing procedures during training with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR) in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 FASTEUR provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 04:57
    Photo ID: 8307207
    VIRIN: 240221-M-OO221-1105
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: FRANKFURT, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Cameron Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt
    FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt
    FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt
    FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt
    FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCMAP
    MSG
    FASTEUR
    6thFleet
    CTF 61/2
    USEMB Frankfurt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT