    Reserve Soldiers Conduct Weapons Qualification for Best Warrior [Image 3 of 7]

    Reserve Soldiers Conduct Weapons Qualification for Best Warrior

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. James Maddox conducts a functions check of a M4 at Wilcox Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2024. The weapons qualification tested the soldier's abilities on M4 and M17 marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

    This work, Reserve Soldiers Conduct Weapons Qualification for Best Warrior [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Best Warrior Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army

