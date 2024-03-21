Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    MIAMI (Mar. 21, 2024) Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Zackary Wilcox assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami speaks about Navy career options with students and teachers from Shenandoah Middle Magnet School during a career day event, March 21, 2024. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8306050
    VIRIN: 240321-N-RF885-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School
    Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School
    Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School
    Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School
    Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RECRUIT
    COMREL
    COMMUNITY RELATIONS
    FUTURE SAILOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT