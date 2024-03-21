Sailors Discuss Navy Careers at Shenandoah Middle Magnet School

MIAMI (Mar. 21, 2024) Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Zackary Wilcox assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami speaks about Navy career options with students and teachers from Shenandoah Middle Magnet School during a career day event, March 21, 2024. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

