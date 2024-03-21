Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRL Scientists Deliver Quantum Algorithm to Develop New Materials and Chemistry

    NRL Scientists Deliver Quantum Algorithm to Develop New Materials and Chemistry

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory scientists unveil the Cascaded Variational Quantum Eigensolver (CVQE) algorithm expected to become a powerful tool to investigate the physical properties in electronic systems for disruptive Defense technologies. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8306036
    VIRIN: 240313-N-NO204-1001
    Resolution: 1365x765
    Size: 158 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL Scientists Deliver Quantum Algorithm to Develop New Materials and Chemistry, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL Scientists Deliver Quantum Algorithm to Develop New Materials and Chemistry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    corrosion
    materials
    chemistry
    quantum
    algorithm
    quantum computing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT