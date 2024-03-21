Dr. Timothy McMahon, Department of Defense DNA Operations Director, explains the process for identifying human remains from past conflicts to family members of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Frank J. Seiferheld at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, March 11, 2024, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Sieferheld was a heavy bomber crew member from the 348th Bomber Squadron, 99th Bomber Group, that crashed in the Adriatic Sea in the early-Spring of 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:05 Photo ID: 8306010 VIRIN: 240311-F-AU874-1018 Resolution: 5677x3790 Size: 2.05 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Identification Presented at AFDIL, by SSgt Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.