    Identification Presented at AFDIL

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz 

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    Dr. Timothy McMahon, Department of Defense DNA Operations Director, explains the process for identifying human remains from past conflicts to family members of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Frank J. Seiferheld at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, March 11, 2024, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Sieferheld was a heavy bomber crew member from the 348th Bomber Squadron, 99th Bomber Group, that crashed in the Adriatic Sea in the early-Spring of 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:05
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    This work, Identification Presented at AFDIL, by SSgt Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII
    AFMES
    DPAA
    AFDIL
    Past Accounting
    SSgt Deven Schultz

