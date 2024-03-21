Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Soldier Honored with Commendation, Achievement Medals [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Hamilton Soldier Honored with Commendation, Achievement Medals

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew McQuade, religious support noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's Religious Support Office, received the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal from Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill on March 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club's Pierce Room during the garrison's quarterly awards ceremony for fiscal year 2023's fourth quarter.

    McQuade departs the Army after serving from November 2014 to March 2024. He accepted his awards in front of the garrison workforce and received a commemorative plaque recognizing his many years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army and the religious support office at Fort Hamilton. Well-wishes were extended to him for success in his new endeavors.

    (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

