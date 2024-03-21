Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss FMWR Art and Hobby Center offers weaving workshop [Image 1 of 3]

    Bliss FMWR Art and Hobby Center offers weaving workshop

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A Fort Bliss FMWR class goer puts the starting touches on her piece during the weaving workshop at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 21, 2024. The FMWR-managed Art and Hobby Center teaches a variety of classes and partners with the local El Paso community to bring enriching arts and crafts workshops to Soldiers, their families, veterans, retirees, and DoD Civilians. The shop is open during class times for special events and by appointment.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 18:17
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

