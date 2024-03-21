NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week for 18-22 March is Mrs. Petrik.



Mrs. Petrik is a U.S. Air Force retiree originally from Ohio and has been at NIOC Pensacola since January 2023. Mrs. Petrik is one of our Security Specialists and always goes above and beyond in making sure our personnel meet the necessary security requirements in order to accomplish their mission.



Fun Fact: Mrs. Petrik is an accomplished crafter; whether it is coming up with themes for holiday decorations or designing stickers or cups, she is the go-to person!

Date Taken: 03.22.2024