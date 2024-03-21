Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Weber 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week for 18-22 March is Mrs. Petrik.

    Mrs. Petrik is a U.S. Air Force retiree originally from Ohio and has been at NIOC Pensacola since January 2023. Mrs. Petrik is one of our Security Specialists and always goes above and beyond in making sure our personnel meet the necessary security requirements in order to accomplish their mission.

    Fun Fact: Mrs. Petrik is an accomplished crafter; whether it is coming up with themes for holiday decorations or designing stickers or cups, she is the go-to person!

