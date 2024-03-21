Reenlistment

240320-N-FN072-9751 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2024)

Lt.j.g. William Stricklett, Gunnery Officer, performs the oath of enlistment for Fire Controlman Second Class, Joshua Kenney, on the Fantail of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 20, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

