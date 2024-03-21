2024 Marine Corps Marathon 17.75k

Jonathan Ladson, a native of Dale City, Virginia, runs the Marine Corps Marathon 17.75k race at Prince William Forest Park, Virginia on March 23, 2024. The distance of the race commemorates the year the Marine Corps was established, 1775, and offers finishers “Access Granted” passes, guaranteeing entry to the 49th MCM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

Date Taken: 03.23.2024
Photo by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre